Modi Regime Building 6000 Flats For 'migrant' Employees In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:45 PM

Modi regime building 6000 flats for 'migrant' employees in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi-led fascist Indian government has confirmed that work is in progress for the construction of 6,000 flats for the 'migrant' government employees, recruited under the so-called PM's package in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, responding to reports in some sections of media about construction of 1680 flats as transit accommodation for the above-mentioned employees, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction said that apart from only 1620 flats for which land is being identified, work is at various stages for construction of 4380 more flats.

The 1680 flats being mentioned in reports are part of the 4380 flats for which all procedures have been completed and administrative approval has been accorded, it said.

More Stories From Kashmir

