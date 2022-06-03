UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Deploys More Troops In IIOJK To Suppress Kashmiris' Struggle

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is deploying more troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for freedom of their homeland from India's illegal occupation

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), deployment of 150 additional companies of paramilitary troops has already been made in different areas of the occupied territory. Two hundred more companies of the troops will be deployed before the 15th of this month in the name of security of Hindu pilgrims during the annual Amarnath Yatra commencing on 30th of this month. These troops are in addition to the 1.3 million Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel already deployed in IIOJK to subdue the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment. However, despite this heavy deployment and employing all brutal tactics, New Delhi has miserably failed to coerce the Kashmiri people to surrender their just cause.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, in a statement in Srinagar on the eve of International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression to be observed, tomorrow, said the Kashmiri children are facing a very serious and dangerous situation due to Indian military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He deplored that in IIOJK everyday children are picked up and locked up in Army camps and police stations where they are subjected to torture and inhuman treatment.

Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet hit out at the authorities for not returning the mortal remains of Aamir Magrey who was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in November last year to his family despite the High Court's orders.

Aamir Magrey a resident of Ramban in Jammu region and three other civilians were martyred by the troops in a staged encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar on November 15, 2021.

An Indian soldier injured in a blast in Sedow area of Shopian district, yesterday, succumbed to his injuries at a military hospital in Srinagar.

On the other hand, tension prevails in Srirangapatna town in Mandya district of the Indian state of Karnataka after members of Hindutva organisations announced that they will enter the main Jamia Masjid on Saturday and perform puja there. The Hindutva organisations have also decided to approach the court to demand a survey of the masjid on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque.

The US State Department, in its annual report on international religious freedom, expressed concern over continued attacks on religious minorities and their places of worship in India in the year 2021. It said attacks including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout the year. The report pointed out that most of the incidents were reported in states ruled by the BJP. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, while releasing the report said that the number of attacks on religious figures and places of worship in India has increased. This is the second time in less than two months that the US has directly expressed uneasiness about a rising trend in human rights violations in India.

