Modi Regime Forcibly Occupying Kahsmiris' Land: JKFF

Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:15 PM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front, a constituent of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference, has said that the Modi regime wants to forcibly occupy Kashmiris' lands and settle non-Kashmiris there

According to Kashmir Media Service, a spokesman for the JKFF said that Kashmiris would never allow India's nefarious plans to succeed and Kashmir was a disputed territory whose political future was yet to be decided.

India was violating international laws and regulations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The spokesman said that India was engaged in genocide of Kashmiris and its forces were martyring Kashmiri youth in fake encounters while resistance leaders and activists were imprisoned.

He demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai, Musarrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fehmida Sufi, Dr Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Shaukat Hakeem and Muhammad Yusuf Mir.

He said that the main cause of tension between India and Pakistan was the Kashmir issue and urged the international community to play its role in stopping the grave human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesman said that lasting peace and stability could not be established in the region without resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation has said that no power in the world can deprive the Kashmiri people of the blessing of freedom. Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi Advocate, Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation, while addressing a representative meeting of Jammu and Kashmir refugees during his visit to Bagh, said that Kashmiri people are sacrificing their lives and now the destination of freedom is not too far.

He called on the international community and the United Nations to give the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination so that they can decide their future. He said that the destination of Kashmiris is Pakistan for which they are fighting.

