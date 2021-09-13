UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Hell-bent On Eliminating Hurriyat Leadership In Jails: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in IIOJK has expressed deep concern over the plight of illegally detained its leaders and activists, including Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and said that the Modi-led Indian fascist regime is hell-bent on killing the Hurriyat leadership in hell like jails

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman said that the inhuman treatment meted out to the detainees and said they are deprived of medical treatment and all other basic amenities as recommended by the Human Rights Charter of 1948, especially the clear guidelines pertaining to prisoners of conscience and even the prisoners of war.

The spokesman said that while many of the ailing parents, spouses and children of the prisoners die during their detention, even then the prisoners are not allowed to have last glimpse or participate in their funerals.

He gave the the example of Mohammad Yasin Attaie, Ayaz Akbar and Ameer Hamza, whose wives died while they remained in detention. Merajudin Kalwal, imprisoned in Tihar jail, lost his mother and Mohammad Yasin Malik faces the agony of his ailing mother and sister behind the iron bars of Tihar jail, he maintained.

Similarly, thousands of Hurriyat prisoners languishing in various jails in and outside the occupied territory have been deprived of basic facilities.

Lauding the valour and steadfastness of all the Hurriyat leaders and activists, including, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Dr.

Hamid Fayaz, Dr. Mohamad Qasim, Dr. Shafi Sharieti , Dr. G.M. Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Mohamed Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Yousf Falahi, Ameer Hamza, Altaf Fantosh, Pir Saifullah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid Yousf, Shakeel Yousf, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Zahoor Ahamad Watali, Maqsood Ahamad Bhat, Gh.Qadir Butt, Mohamed Ayub Mir, Mohamed Ayoub Dar, Shokat Ahamad Khan, Nazir Ahmad Sheik, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Farooq Towheedi, Mohamed Rafiq Ganaie, Shoukat Hakim, Merajudin Nanda, Molvi Nasir, Tariq Pandit, Aadil Zargarand and others , the spokesman said that the precious sacrifices rendered by the detainees for the sacred cause remain a source of inspiration for the young Kashmiri generations.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and all other international human rights organizations to pay early visits to the hell like jails of India and play a role in halting the ruthless genocide, arbitrary arrests, desecration of civil liberties, honour, dignity and chastity of women, extrajudicial killings and vandalising of properties and invoking of draconian laws to change the demography of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He sought help of the UN and to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

