Modi regime taking revenge from people of Kashmir: Hurriyet Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Hurriyet Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem said on Saturday that Modi regime is taking revenge from people of Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the extremist Indian government has crossed all its limits of atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir. Revoking of article 370 is an attempt to scrap special status of Kashmir which is not only against United Nations resolutions but also India's own constitution, he added.

He said, the situation in Kashmir is not normal after Modi's illegal action of revoking article 370.

People have been detained in their houses and have no access to food, medical assistance and other facilities. The fascist Indian government is pursuing Hindutva policies to suppress the minorities. Curfew is a pre- planned agenda of BJP to change the demography of Kashmir.�It is a false claim of Indian government that situation is normal in Kashmir, he added.

Unfortunately the international community has failed to play any constructive role in resolving Kashmir dispute between two nuclear states.