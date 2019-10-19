UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Regime Taking Revenge From People Of Kashmir: Hurriyet Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

Modi regime taking revenge from people of Kashmir: Hurriyet Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem

Hurriyet Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem said on Saturday that Modi regime is taking revenge from people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Hurriyet Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem said on Saturday that Modi regime is taking revenge from people of Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the extremist Indian government has crossed all its limits of atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir. Revoking of article 370 is an attempt to scrap special status of Kashmir which is not only against United Nations resolutions but also India's own constitution, he added.

He said, the situation in Kashmir is not normal after Modi's illegal action of revoking article 370.

People have been detained in their houses and have no access to food, medical assistance and other facilities. The fascist Indian government is pursuing Hindutva policies to suppress the minorities. Curfew is a pre- planned agenda of BJP to change the demography of Kashmir.�It is a false claim of Indian government that situation is normal in Kashmir, he added.

Unfortunately the international community has failed to play any constructive role in resolving Kashmir dispute between two nuclear states.

Related Topics

India United Nations Nuclear All From Government

Recent Stories

Germany announced as &#039;Guest of Honour&#039; f ..

10 minutes ago

Property dispute claims lives of five family membe ..

2 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash grieves over death of Abdul Wahid Y ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait to sign MoU for Pakistani manpower's import ..

8 minutes ago

Ex-Speaker of Ivorian Parliament Announces Decisio ..

10 minutes ago

Five killed over property dispute in Mardan

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.