Modi Sarkar cannot devour Kashmir valley by dint of force : AJK Prime Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) AJK Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider has said Modi government cannot deny the history and it cannot devour Kashmir valley by dint of force.He said this while talking to media men on his arrival here.AJK PM said he will remain present in European Parliament (EP) meeting today wherein he will meet members of parliament.Raja Farooq Haider will apprise members of EP of the prevailing situation in Kashmir during his meeting with them.He will inform the parliamentarians how inhuman and unethical steps taken by the Indian government have given rise to human crisis in Occupied valley Channar.

He stressed that Kashmir conundrum should be sorted out as per UN resolutions.

Kashmir issue is democratic right of people of Kashmir and a matter of recognized dispute. UN 11 resolutions bear this testimony , he added.He went on to say foreign affairs committee of European parliament has on the first day of new parliamentary year included Kashmir issue in its agenda.