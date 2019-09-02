UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Sarkar Cannot Devour Kashmir Valley By Dint Of Force : AJK Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:06 PM

Modi Sarkar cannot devour Kashmir valley by dint of force : AJK Prime Minister

AJK Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider has said Modi government cannot deny the history and it cannot devour Kashmir valley by dint of force

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) AJK Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider has said Modi government cannot deny the history and it cannot devour Kashmir valley by dint of force.He said this while talking to media men on his arrival here.AJK PM said he will remain present in European Parliament (EP) meeting today wherein he will meet members of parliament.Raja Farooq Haider will apprise members of EP of the prevailing situation in Kashmir during his meeting with them.He will inform the parliamentarians how inhuman and unethical steps taken by the Indian government have given rise to human crisis in Occupied valley Channar.

He stressed that Kashmir conundrum should be sorted out as per UN resolutions.

Kashmir issue is democratic right of people of Kashmir and a matter of recognized dispute. UN 11 resolutions bear this testimony , he added.He went on to say foreign affairs committee of European parliament has on the first day of new parliamentary year included Kashmir issue in its agenda.

Related Topics

India United Nations Parliament Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Government Din Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Policies should be relaxed of economic stability a ..

22 minutes ago

UAE uses AI to accelerate fight against food waste

26 minutes ago

‘Pakistan Will Continue To Expose Indian Atrocit ..

30 minutes ago

PCB releases Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 schedule

39 minutes ago

Meet Afia Amin, who turned her dream of becoming a ..

50 minutes ago

AI condemns atrocities in Kashmir; urges transpare ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.