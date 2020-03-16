Modi virus more dangerous than corona: IOK people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The people in Indian Occupied Kashmir have said that lockdown might be new to the world, but people of the Kashmir Valley are continuously under a state of constant lockdown from the past seven months.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the locals talking to media in Srinagar said that the world had turned a blind eye to the miseries of the Kashmiris, but was now facing almost the same situation.

"The world is suffering from coronavirus which will be finished in few months, but Kashmiris are facing Modi virus," said a resident of Srinagar. "Narendra Modi virus has converted entire IOK into the world's largest prison," he added.

"Lockdown of few days in Italy has shaken the world, but Kashmiris are under lockdown for over 7 months," said another Kashmiri who runs a small business in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

Those who were interviewed were almost agreed to one single point that the civilized world was silent over atrocities in Kashmir.

"Now the world knows how it feels when you are forced to be locked down," said a 25-year-old unemployed youth.

He said, "Now the world knows how it feels when you cannot go out with a fear of getting dead. Now the world knows what happens if offices are shut and economy is crippled. Now the world knows what happens when you cannot even have funerals of your loved ones." An elderly man, standing next to him, said, "Now the world knows what it feels like when your children cannot get education.""Because of Modi virus not just Kashmir, but whole India is burning," he added. The man who is retired as a government teacher further said, "Coronavirus is a small wake-up call for the world to feel what Kashmiris are feeling."He said, Modi virus has put the life of Muslims in India under danger, and the world needs to fight Modi virus which is a bigger threat than Coronavirus.