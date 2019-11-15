Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Modi's aggressive and expansionist designs are pushing South Asia towards instability where two nuclear states are at brink of war

Talking to media on Friday, he said India unilaterally changed special status of the occupied Kashmir, which is violation of international laws and bilateral agreements.

The prime minister said Modi who is following RSS agenda is bent on genocide of minorities particularly Muslims. "Occupied Kashmir is under curfew for the last 103 days where over eight million people have been restricted to their homes and denying them fundamental rights", the premier added.

He said Kashmiris are demanding for their UN mandated right to self determination while India is using brute force to crush them. "India has completely failed to defeat the resolve and determination of Kashmiris despite passing 103 days of its prolonged and inhuman curfew", he said.

He said scraping the special status of disputed territory has created a new humanitarian crisis.

"Indian Prime Minister Modi and his RSS earlier massacred Muslims in Gujrat and now repeating the same tragedy in Kashmir", PM said.

Raja Farooq said Narrindera Modi led BJP government has not only crossed all limits of brutalities in Occupied Kashmir but also targeting civilians at Cease Fire Line (CFL) with heavy and light weapons. Indian troops not even sparing school going children which compel AJK government to close schools there. This is resulted into a loss of precious time of children.

He added that international media has exposed India's ugly face and all its propaganda badly failed.

He said India has launched 500 websites for its negative narrative and hiding its gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.He urged the international media to further expose India's conspiracies.

Raja Farooq Haider asked US, UK and other major world powers to use their influence and get Kashmiris their promised right to self determination.