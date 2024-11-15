- Home
Modi's Communal Policies To Bring India On Verge Of Disintegration Soon: AJK President
November 15, 2024
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday said that India would disintegrate soon because of the Modi government's communal policies, which have an abysmal track record of persecuting religious minorities
He expressed these views while addressing a reception meeting in Dhirkot town of Poonch Division of AJK.
He said, "The Modi' regime, while pursuing its Hindutva agenda, is committing serious crimes not only against Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir but also persecuting people elsewhere in India on the basis of faith."
The AJK President said that India, under the BJP role, has emerged as a terror-sponsoring nation in the world.
"I salute Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for exposing India's ugly face before the world by presenting evidence of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Canada," Barrister Chaudhry said, adding that Indian spy agencies were also involved in terror activities in Pakistan and other countries.
The president also reiterated his commitment to expose the Modi government's nefarious designs.
Referring to continued bloodshed and violence in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Barrister Sultan said that after August 5, 2019, India has broken all records of barbarism and brutalities in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, talking to various public delegations and media representatives during his visit to Bagh, the president voiced his grave concern over the stepped-up human rights violations and state terrorism in IIOJK.
He said that there was a dire need to expose Indian brutalities and sensitize the world about the early and amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.
Amongst the delegations that called on the president separately, were led by Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, and Dairy Development Sardar Mir Akbar, the other was led by Minister of Information Technology Sardar Zia Qamar, and the third was led by Maulana Imtiaz Siddiqui, Chairman Ulama, and Mashaikh.
The president assured the visiting delegations of his all possible help and support in solving their problems.
