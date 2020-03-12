Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday said that Modi's extremist policies were not confined only to the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) but were also expanded to the whole India

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday said that Modi's extremist policies were not confined only to the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) but were also expanded to the whole India.

Speaking at a ceremony in the Federal capital, he said that introducing Citizenship Act was against Muslims and other minorities, said official press statement issued by the AJK government.

The prime minister said that lock-down and crackdowns were continuing in IOJK since 5th August last year.

"Innocent children are being arrested and detained incarceration centers in the held valley", the PM added.

He said some of the detainees had been shifted to Indian jails.

"According to recent statistics, over14,000 youth have so far been arrested to torture them", he further said.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said it was our collective responsibility to expose Modi's extremist and fascist mindset to the world.

He said stable Pakistan was in the interest of Kashmir liberation struggle.

"Time is not so far when Kashmiris will see the dawn of freedom of their motherland from Indian clutches", Haider added.

He particularly mentioned the 13th Amendment in the Interim Constitution under which state legislature and elected representatives were empowered and got autonomy in the financial affairs.

Addressing the function, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said people of Pakistan were supporting the Kashmiris in their right to self determination and would never let them alone.

He said that Modi had exposed his negative mindset by introducing controversial Citizenship Act.

Abbasi said that a strong and stable Pakistan could better plead the case of Kashmiris.

He said it was responsibility of the federal government to unite the political forces of the country on Kashmir issue.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lauded the performance of PML-N AJK government and hoped that party government would win next election on the basis of its performance.

Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq, Cabinet members, senior PML-N leaders, journalists and people belonging to all walks of life attended the function.