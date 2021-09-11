(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and the Chairman of Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was using all brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK), but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that arrest of innocent youth, harassment of residents including women and destruction of property by Indian forces' personnel during house raids and cordon and search operations had become a routine matter in the occupied territory.

He deplored that India had also deprived the Kashmiris of their religious rights and they were not being allowed to offer Friday prayers.

He said that the Modi government had also strangled journalism in the occupied territory and journalists were being harassed on a large scale for telling the truth.

Khawaja Firdous condemned the raids at the residences of journalists, Hilal Mir, Shah Abbas, Azhar Qadir and Showkat Motta and appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

He said Kashmir is a political dispute which can be settled according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people only by political means.