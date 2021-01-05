UrduPoint.com
Modi's Hindutva Govt Made IIOJK A Living Hell

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 02:19 PM

Marred by killings, arbitrary arrests, illegal detentions, curfews, crackdowns and cordon and search operations, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been made a living hell for the Kashmiris by Hindutva backed Indian government

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Marred by killings, arbitrary arrests, illegal detentions, curfews, crackdowns and cordon and search operations, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been made a living hell for the Kashmiris by Hindutva backed Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), interviews and statements of people representing all segments of life, an analytical report said that Kashmiris are also humans and world needs to pay attention to end their suffering as their lives matter too. Cut off from rest of the world, the interviews and statements said, IIOJK has been turned into an open-air prison for its 8 million residents since August 5, 2019.

They said that unending stories of tragedy and trauma were surfacing in the occupied territory as Narendra Modi wants to kill all Kashmiri Muslims to impose the Hindutva agenda in IIOJK.

The report said that although Modi regime was committing war crimes by killing Kashmiris in fake encounters, custody and in extrajudicial manners and moving illegal detainees from IIOJK to India, yet Kashmiris were committed to their freedom cause and they were observing the right to self-determination day, today, to reaffirm the pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion.

