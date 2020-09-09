(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) : Reiterating his party's commitment to rid the state of the corrupt mafia the President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said PML-N, Muslim Conference and PPP will suffer a humiliating defeat in the upcoming general elections.

Barrister Chaudhary made these assertions while addressing the party's Central Governing Body meeting on Wednesday, which was attended among others by y senior vice President Chaudhry Zafar Anwar, vice President Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, General Secretary Abdul Majid Khan, Additional General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Central Joint Secretary Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Deputy General Secretary Sardar Murtaza Ali Ahmed, Deputy General Secretary Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, Deputy General Secretary Sikandar Baig, and Deputy General Secretary Saleem Butt. Whereas, Finance Secretary Zulfiqar Abbasi and Information Secretary Ershad Mahmud and others, PTI AJK Information Secretary Ershad Mahmud later told media here Wednesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhary said, "PTI soon after assuming power will hold all those accountable who have committed corruption and plundered the national kitty". Referring to his party's widely appreciated slogan of change, he said that the PTI was committed to bring the much-needed change to ensure better-governance, promote a culture of accountability and rule of law in the state. "PTI will give masses the gift of good governance, an economically self-sufficient and prosperous state", he said adding that in the next few weeks, the PTI-AJK would issue a white paper against the PML-N government.

Expressing satisfaction over Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kashmir policy, the members of the governing body said that the PM IK had played a key role in seeking China's support as a result a threadbare discussion on the situation in IOK was held at the UN Security Council meeting after a hiatus of four decades.

While expressing satisfaction over the party's mass contact campaign and the enthusiastic reception and response from the general masses the Governing Body reiterated the party's pledge to initiate across the board accountability in the region to ensure good-governance and supremacy of the law.

The Governing Body reminded the incumbent government of the AJK that implementation of mega projects (establishing of special economic zones in Mirpur and construction of expressway) guaranteed to the AJK under CPEC was the sole responsibility of the PML-N government.

Lamenting the loss of students due to lack of high-speed internet during the COVID-19 pandemic the Governing Body urged the government of AJ&K to make serious efforts to ensure the much needed 4g internet in the region.

The Governing Body unanimously welcomed the issuance of Insaf Health Card by Prime Minister Imran Khan to all the citizens of the AJK and said that after the Rs 3.5 billion package released for the victims of the Line of Control, this was yet another gift for the people of the region.

Welcoming the resources provided to Azad Kashmir by the Federal government, the meeting said that the PML-N government should refrain from doing politics on these non-political public-welfare schemes.

Expressing serious concerns over the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian held Kashmir the meeting observed that despite the state oppression Modi has miserably failed to subdue the will and voice of Kashmiris who have rejected India's 5th August move and subsequent actions taken to erase Kashmir's distinct identity. "Despite its tall claims, the Modi government has not been able to launch a political process, nor has any significant Kashmiri political party endorsed its August 5 illegal actions", the participants of the meeting said adding that it speaks volumes about Narendra Modi's failed Kashmir policy.

The participants of the meeting of the Central Governing Body expressed their grief and anger over the fact that in three months, about 300 Kashmiris were martyred and the state terrorism increased dramatically. They appealed to the international community to take effective notice of the dire human rights situation in the region and help create a congenial atmosphere wherein people of the region could ascertain their political will by exercising their right of self-determination guaranteed to them by the international community. Ends / APP / AHR