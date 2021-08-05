(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said "220 million people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are determined to jointly defeat Narendra Modi's Nazism the way the world had joined hands to thwart Hitler's Nazism in the mid-20th century".

Talking to the media after leading a mammoth protest rally along with the state Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi in the AJK State metropolis on the occasion of Youm e Istehsal (the day of exploitation), the state president said that the assault unleashed by India against the people of Kashmir is not merely a military attack but a war of civilizations designed to deprive the Kashmiri Muslims of their culture, civilization, history, and their language, AJK President office said Thursday evening.

Masood Khan maintained that on August 5, 2019, the Modi regime not only grabbed the autonomy of the people of occupied Kashmir, but also their constitution, flag, and the legislature, and now a plot is being hatched to replace the urdu language with the Hindi as well as the mosques and madaris with Hindu temples.

"The narrow-mindedness and the bias of India and its leaders can be gauged from the fact that we announced to hold cricket matches of Kashmir Premier League in Muzaffarabad from 6-16 August with the slogan of "play with freedom", but the Indian rulers were perturbed, and they mounted pressure on the cricket boards of various countries not to send their players to Muzaffarabad," he pointed out and challenged India to hold such a match in Srinagar.

Throwing light on India's unlawful unilateral actions of August 5 and the aftermath measures, Sardar Masood Khan said that the people of the whole of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been besieged in their homes for the last two years, and 80 percent of their lands expropriated to non-native, besides importing more than four million Indian citizens to settled them in the occupied state. He said that according to international laws, Geneva Convention, and the ICC statutes, this action by India is a war crime and genocide.

Earlier a protest rally led by the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi which had started from the prime minister's house terminated at the Aiwan e Sadr.

The participants of the rally carrying placards and banners and shouting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans demanded the cessation of Indian repression in occupied Kashmir and the grant of the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

Later addressing a webinar organized by Pakistan High Commission Australia, President Sardar Masood Khan expressed his deep gratitude to Australian Senator Janet Rice and Senator Mehreen Faruqi for tabling a Notice Motion in the Australian Senate to commensurate with 5 August, marking the day that India shamefully stripped the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their special autonomous status and attempted to erode their right to Self-determination and freedom.

The resolution stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have an unequivocal right to self-determination as recognized by United Nations Security Council in its resolutions.

It expressed a deep commitment to respecting the human rights of the Kashmiri people and called upon the Australian government to use all diplomatic means at its disposal to urge the Indian government to stop the systematic silencing and oppression of Kashmiris also demands to reinstate of the special status and autonomy of IOJK. The motion would come up for discussion later.

AJK President said that the resolution tabled in the Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia is a gift to the people of Kashmir and we are grateful to the people of Australia and indebted to the movers of motion.

Apprising the participants of the webinar, the President said the past two years have been traumatic and tragic for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the entire population remained shackled and manacled in the past two years. "Nine hundred thousand invaded, reoccupied, and besieged the territory and that siege continues to this day. People are not allowed to move around, they don't have freedom of expression, they cannot write in the newspapers and so there is a collective gag order in the occupied territory", Khan said. Ends/app/ahr