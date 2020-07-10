UrduPoint.com
Modi's Regime Are Not Sparing Even Children In IOK

Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :In order to suppress the Kashmiri's ongoing freedom struggle and to create a sense of fear among the masses, Indian troops and police personnel have not even spared the innocent children in the territory.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Indian police and troops were even targeting Kashmiri children and hundreds of them, including 18-month-old Hibba Jaan, lost their eyesight due to firing of pellets by the forces' personnel on peaceful demonstrations in occupied Kashmir.

It pointed out that a 4-year-old child witnessed the death of his grandfather, who was dragged out of his car and shot to death by Indian troops in Sopore town, earlier this month. It said, children are traumatized for life by watching their loved ones getting killed in front of their eyes.

It maintained that the troops recently killed a handicapped boy in Handwara area of Kupwara and tried to dub him as a militant.

The report said educational institutions are also unsafe in occupied Kashmir and Kashmiri youth is deprived of their right to education. "At least 47 schools have been destroyed in occupied Kashmir while over 173 raids have been carried out on educational institutions by the brutal Indian forces. Almost a year has passed and educational activities have not resumed in Kashmir," it added.

The report said that the international organizations working for the rights of children must take cognizance of India's crimes against children and youth in occupied Kashmir. It added that the international community must take India to task for its crimes against humanity in the occupied territory.

