ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl, has slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Kashmir during his address to the UN General Assembly terming it as his frustration, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu said that the Indian Prime Minister unsuccessfully tried to keep the international community uninformed about the Kashmir dispute as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and Pakistani delegates had very well informed the world community about the real situation in Kashmir.

He said that on one hand, India has unleashed mountains of atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir and on the other it demands a permanent seat in the United Nations.

India is not entitled to the permanent seat of the Security Council, Devinder Singh Behl said and added that Narendra Modi was changing the demography in Kashmir while working on the agenda of RSS.

A large number of non-Kashmiris are being granted Kashmiri citizenship, he said and termed the conduct of Indian rulers as a violation of international law. The Sikh leader urged the international community to stop the Indian government from playing with the demography in Jammu and Kashmir.

He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth who were martyred by Indian troops in the occupied territory in recent days. The Hurriyat leader expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiris illegally detained in various jails in Kashmir and India and demanded their immediate release. He said it was time for the international community and the United Nations to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir to resolve the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.