Monika Kohli Appointed Chief Prosecutor In Yasin Malik Case

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:07 PM

Monika Kohli appointed chief prosecutor in Yasin Malik case

Indian's investigating agency, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has appointed Monika Kohli as the chief prosecutor to convict, on fast track, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in false cases registered against him three decades ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Indian's investigating agency, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has appointed Monika Kohli as the chief prosecutor to convict, on fast track, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in false cases registered against him three decades ago. A charge-sheet in this regard has already been framed against him.

Monika Kohli, a lawyer, has been representing the CBI as a retainer counsel in the High Court of IIOJK for the past seven years and had always opposed bail to Muhammad Yasin Malik in the cases registered against him in 1989-90, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The officials said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has conveyed the approval of the competent authority for engagement of Kohli as senior special prosecutor and S K Bhat as special public prosecutor for a period of three years.

Muhammad Yasin Malik is presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail after he was arrested by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April 2019 in a fake case.

Many see the appointments in cases involving Muhammad Yasin Malik as a deep-rooted conspiracy, hatched by the fascist Modi government to speed up process of elimination of Kashmiri freedom leadership through judiciary.

