UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moot In Turkey Urges India To Lift Blockade, Respect HRs, Resolve Kashmir Dispute Through Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:01 PM

Moot in Turkey urges India to lift blockade, respect HRs, resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue

Delegates at a two-day international conference on Jammu & Kashmir dispute held in Ankara on November 20-21 urged India to lift blockade in the occupied Valley, respect human rights and resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Delegates at a two-day international conference on Jammu & Kashmir dispute held in Ankara on November 20-21 urged India to lift blockade in the occupied Valley, respect human rights and resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully through dialogue.

The conference, which concluded on Thursday, was jointly organized by Lahore Center for Peace Research and Institute of Strategic Thinking under the theme "Kashmir Turmoil: Emerging Threats to Peace and Role of International Community", a message received here from Ankara said.

Leading scholars, parliamentarians, academicians, researchers, journalists and writers from across the world attended the event that discussed the historical, legal, political, security and human rights dimensions of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

These deliberations were followed up by a comprehensive 'Strategic Thinking Workshop' on the Kashmir dispute.

The inaugural session had high-level Turkish and international representation, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, Senator Ms Sherry Rehman from Pakistan, Lord Nazir Ahmad from the United Kingdom, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of Turkey Ismail Rustu Cirit, President Religious Affairs of Turkey Prof Dr Ali Erbas, Deputy Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Surreya Sadi Bilgic, Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the Turkish Parliament Muhammet Emin Akbasoglu, Deputy Chairman of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in Turkish Parliament Erkan Akcay, and parliamentarians from Indonesia, Egypt and Iran. President Masood Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Lord Nazir Ahmad and other speakers gave a comprehensive overview of the prevalent situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) following India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5.

The illegal steps were in direct contravention of the international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir, and had been rejected by the Kashmiris. They showed deep concern at the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K as millions of Kashmiris are braving continued blockade since August. Dignitaries from Turkey once again reiterated their steadfast support to the people of IOJ&K. The Kashmiri representatives thanked the leadership and people of Turkey, particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for Turkey's principled stance on the issue. A remarkable factor was that all the delegates unanimously condemned the August 5, 2019 illegal actions of India in the occupied Kashmir. The conference participants also showed concern at the growing trend of Hindutva in India which threatens minorities.

The delegates stressed on the need to defuse military tensions in South Asia keeping in view that both Pakistan and India were nuclear armed states and any miscalculation could be of disastrous consequences for the entire world.

They were unanimous in their views that the continued blockade of Kashmir should immediately end and international human rights organizations, observers and independent media should be allowed to visit the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Jammu & Kashmir dispute, they said, should be resolved peacefully by upholding the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Chief Justice National Assembly Supreme Court World United Nations Iran Sherry Rehman Turkey Parliament Egypt Nuclear Visit Jammu Ankara Indonesia United Kingdom Sardar Masood Khan Tayyip Erdogan August November 2019 Media Event All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Kamran Akmal’s big hundred ensures draw for Cent ..

5 minutes ago

India's obstinacy affront to peace in region: AJK ..

11 minutes ago

US Threats to Slap Egypt With Sanctions for Buying ..

2 minutes ago

UK Labour makes radical election pitch

2 minutes ago

Nepra notifies Rs.1.83 per unit in electricity tar ..

31 minutes ago

3 proclaimed offenders, 9 Afghans among 86 suspect ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.