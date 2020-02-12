UrduPoint.com
Moot On Current Kashmir Situation Seeks More Vibrant Role Of Youth

Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:37 PM

Moot on current Kashmir situation seeks more vibrant role of youth

Moot on current Kashmir situation seeks more vibrant role of youth, media outlets, Speakers in a discussion on current Kashmir situation titled "Kashmir: A story of lawlessness of legal and political institutions" emphasized immediate need of mobilizing world opinion and give right direction to the Kashmir movement

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) : Moot on current Kashmir situation seeks more vibrant role of youth, media outlets, Speakers in a discussion on current Kashmir situation titled "Kashmir: A story of lawlessness of legal and political institutions" emphasized immediate need of mobilizing world opinion and give right direction to the Kashmir movement.

They also emphasized on engaging youth and media outlets to highlight the issue.

The day-long conference was hosted by Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir (LFOVK) � an Islamabad-based international organization of legal fraternity, in the Federal capital on Tuesday, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

"Legal actions must be taken at international level to expose the forces behind the whole conspiracy," speakers demanded while referring to the increased human rights abuses by the occupation Indian army war criminals in the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir and demanded to expose them globally.

The discussion was held with the purpose of defining the problems suffered by people in Kashmir, to critically think and find best possible legal plan of action to take the issue to international justice giving institutions, the PR said.

Key speakers of the discussion included Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan, Chairman of Pakistan's National Commission on Human; Justice (r) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gilani, Chairman of the Association for the Rights of the People of Jammu and Kashmir; ASC Muhammad Abid Raja, Additional Attorney General of Pakistan; ASC Kamran Murtaza, former president of Supreme Court Bar Association/ Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council; ASC Advocate Fasih-ud-din Vardag, Barrister Afzal Hussain Jaffri, Farzana Yaqoob, former legislator Azad Jammu Kashmir Assembly; Advocate Rafia, Phd Scholar International Law IIUI and Laiba Amjad, Research Associate LFOVK.

They highlighted prolonged illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and its consequences.

Justice Chowan, who has also been a tenured Judge at The Hague and former Chief Justice of The Gambia, impressed that a group of Kashmiris be formed and formally recognized so that they represent themselves before United Nations similarly as Palestinian bodies are recognized.

"India is violating International Humanitarian law particularly Article 42 of Geneva conventions and other laws", they said.

Other jurists attending the conference emphasized on the role of UN and other international human rights organizations.

At the conclusion of session, the organization launched two legal research papers titled: "Kashmir a case of prolonged occupation" and "Kashmir Question: Islamic Law Perspective", the PR added.

