More Four Youth Arrested By Indian Troops In IOK

Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:11 PM

More four youth arrested by Indian troops in IOK

Indian troops during nocturnal raids arrested four youth in Sopore town, while they continued cordon and search operations in several districts of the territory, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops during nocturnal raids arrested four youth in Sopore town, while they continued cordon and search operations in several districts of the territory, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested the youth from different areas of the town.

Indian troops continued their massive cordon and search operations in several areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwarea, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Islamabad districts.

Police officer DGP Dilbagh Singh told media men that around a dozen operations are conducted every day in tbhe Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old boy was found dead in a mysterious condition in Kralpora Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.

