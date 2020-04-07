More than 25 thousand people return from abroad in AJK since last month.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 25 thousand people have been returned from abroad since last month in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which are being taken as potential carrier of corona virus and they are being approached by village committees to keep them in quarantine, a high level meeting was told here Tuesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 25 thousand people have been returned from abroad since last month in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which are being taken as potential carrier of corona virus and they are being approached by village committees to keep them in quarantine, a high level meeting was told here Tuesday.

The meeting chaired by chief secretary Mathar Niaz Rana was attended by senior member board of revenue (SMBR) Fiaz Abbasi, Principle secretary to Prime Minister Raja Amjad Pervez, Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsood, Secretary Health Maj. General Tahir Sardar, Secretary finance Ismat Ullah Khan and secretaries of other departments.

The meeting review the prevailing situation after corona virus pandemic in the region, service delivery and stock of food items and implementation on other relevant measures taken by the government to prevent mass spread of epidemic in the area. The meeting decided to further tighten the lock down and ensure quarantining those people who recently return from abroad or have a travel history.

The meeting was told that more 1795 committees have been constituted at union council and village level in the rural areas and at ward level in urban areas to identify the people having travel history or who returned from abroad recently to ensure their home quarantining.

The meeting was also told that besides the village committees, health committees had also been constituted at village and ward level to coordinate with village committees under local government for identifying and helping the people in need of quarantine or treatment in case of being symptomatic.

"Health committees will enquire the coronavirus positive cases about the persons they met and will approach them for ensuring to isolate them from the families and other people," the meeting was informed.

So for 25720 people have returned from abroad since last month in the territory out of which more than 19000 had been approached and 8950 have been home quarantined and 142 had been shifted to quarantine centers established by the government, the meeting was further told.