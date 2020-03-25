UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother Of Detained Kashmiri Youth In IOK Turns To Begging

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Mother of detained Kashmiri youth in IOK turns to begging

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, abject poverty and yearning to meet her son who has been held under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), in Agra Central Jail in India, has pushed Zamrooda, a resident of Srinagar, to the point of begging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, abject poverty and yearning to meet her son who has been held under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), in Agra Central Jail in India, has pushed Zamrooda, a resident of Srinagar, to the point of begging.

Zamrooda's son, Asif Ahmed, was declared a "potential threat to peace" by the Indian police and picked up during a midnight raid at his residence in August last year, days after New Delhi scrapped the special status of IOK, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Along with dozens of Kashmiri youth, he has been languishing in the jail, more than 1,500 km away from home. His family lives in the congested Batamaloo locality in Srinagar and cannot afford to travel to visit him.

In January, 44-year-old Zamrooda approached the Jammu and Kashmir prison authorities seeking permission to meet her 22-year-old son. The visit was cleared on February 3, after Srinagar's Central Jail authorities wrote to the superintendent of the Central Jail Agra.

A few days later, as the family was discussing the travel expenses involved in visiting Ahmed, a man from another locality in Srinagar, who had gone to meet his detained son in Agra, knocked on their door with a message for Zamrooda from her younger son.

"Asif told me to convey to you, 'I'm craving to see you. Tell my mother to visit me'," he told the family.

The words left Zamrooda restless. With no option in sight, she finally started begging. "My heart pains and yearns to see my son. I'm left with no option, but to beg for monetary help to visit him," she said.

According to Ahmed's lawyer, Wajid Muhammad, who is pleading his case in the High Court of occupied Kashmir, the young man was arrested for his alleged involvement in pelting stones on Indian forces, in a case dating back to June 2016. The next day, he was flown to the Agra jail. The PSA, described by Amnesty International as "lawless law", allows the Indian authorities to detain a person without trial for up to two years.

This is, however, not the first time Asif, a class eight dropout, has been arrested. In 2018, the family said, he was booked under the PSA and detained at Srinagar's Central Jail for eight months. He has been in arrested "several times" since the summer mass uprising triggered by the extrajudicial killing of prominent youth leader, Burhan Wani, on July 08, 2016.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Police Jail Amnesty International Visit Young Jammu Agra Srinagar New Delhi Man January February June July August 2016 2018 Family Media From Court

Recent Stories

Oman announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

Lockdown for Coronavirus: Flour disappears from lo ..

20 minutes ago

ZHO-UAEU joint project for adaptive behavioural de ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia reach 658: Russian Aut ..

21 minutes ago

Emirati banks offer 98% of services to customers e ..

21 minutes ago

First batch of corona suspect pilgrims arrives fro ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.