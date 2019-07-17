Moving ahead for speedy economic growth in AJK: First foreign exchange committee of AJK formed:

Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Tuesday formed first foreign exchange committee of the State, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ): Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Tuesday formed first foreign exchange committee of the State, it was officially said.

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir held, AJK chief secretary Mathar Niaz Rana was in the chair in State's metropolis, gave formal approval for setting up of first foreign exchange committee of AJK, an official statement said.

President of Bank of AJK Imran Samad, Directors, including DMBR Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, secretary finance Fareed Ahmed Tarar, secretary industries Engineer Abid Hussain Awan, chartered accountant Ijaz Hussain Rathore and businessman Naveed Sadiq attended the meeting.

Company secretary Maazullah Khan and chief financial officer Shahid Shahzad Mir were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that a large number of Kashmiris were working in different countries of the world and had been playing their role through foreign remittances. It was further told that two third Pakistanis working in UK belonged to AJK, majority of them being from Mirpur.

AJK had 25% share in foreign remittances, it was informed.

The meeting was told that AJK had no exchange company. However, it had more than 120 foreign exchange companies and booths out of which only 19, registered with State Bank of Pakistan, were functioning legally.

The rest of 101 companies were working illegally.

They are always feared to be involved in illegal activities including money laundering. Government had decided to put a stem to their illegal activities. After the ban on the activities of those companies a vacuum is likely to be created with regard to foreign exchange business in AJK.

To benefit from the opportunity Bank of AJK proposed to set up a foreign exchange company. Its name would be Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Foreign Exchange Company Ltd, the meeting was informed.

After careful deliberation, the board gave approval of setting up of Bank's own company. It would be a registered and licensed foreign exchange company which would deal in buying and selling of foreign currencies, business of home remittances, export of foreign currencies, collection of utility bills and installation of ATMs.

It would also do other legal businesses with the permission of State Bank. Bank of AJK Foreign Exchange Company Ltd; would be bound to completely implement the rules and regulations issued from time to time by State Bank of Pakistan.