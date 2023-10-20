Much-awaited portfolios to be alloted to AJK cabinet ministers this month: AJK PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq disclosed on Friday that much-awaited portfolios will be allotted to the cabinet colleagues this month.

MIRPUR ( AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq disclosed on Friday that much-awaited portfolios will be allotted to the cabinet colleagues this month.

While talking to electronic media in the Federal metropolis, Anwaar ul Haq reiterated his commitment to turning AJK into a welfare state. "All is set to establish an endowment fund to furnish widows, divorcees, orphans, and disabled persons with financial relief", he revealed.

He said that the government was determined to establish an endowment fund to provide financial assistance to widows, divorcees, orphans and disabled persons.

The AJK PM said as per the scheme 20 thousand rupees will be given to the needy per month. With regard to the launch of a new political party, he said that consultations were going on among the members of the forward block to create a consensus on the matter.

Anwaar said that the coalition government has worked very hard to improve governance in the region. He said that in an attempt to reduce the expenditures several initiatives were taken including curtailment of the Prime Minister's protocol, abolishing discretionary powers and minimizing expenses of the Prime Minister's House.

He said that funds worth 11 billion rupees were received from the federal government and spent in a transparent manner. He said that besides improving the governance in the region the coalition government launched a crackdown against the food, timber and cigarette mafia.

He said that the government provided subsidized wheat flour across the state to provide relief to the masses.

He said that an inquiry was going on against the former premier for misusing secret funds amounting to 66 crores. He said that inflated electricity bills caused an uproar in the state recently. The PM said that some people with vested interests tried to create anarchy but the issue was resolved amicably.

"It was for the first time in the history of Azad Kashmir that the government took a bold stance and suspended the notification regarding the imposition of additional taxes on Electricity", the PM said, adding that demands of the civil society and traders community were legitimate. He said all the demands including the demand for providing flour on subsidized rates stand fulfilled now. He said that the AJK was currently producing 2700 megawatts of cheap electricity, whereas the total power consumption in the region was 400 MWs.

He said that there was no formal agreement on the Neelum Jhelum power project. The former governments, he said, have shown criminal negligence in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said that the government would negotiate with the Action Committee according to the constitution and law. He said that the tax money of the public should be spent on the welfare of the people.