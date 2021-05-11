UrduPoint.com
Much-disciplined Lockdown Continues In AJK Due To Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:59 PM

Much-disciplined lockdown continues in AJK due to pandemic

The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were adhering the lockdown and SOPs, set by the government to contain coronavirus spread, in very disciplined manner on the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) : The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were adhering the lockdown and SOPs, set by the government to contain coronavirus spread, in very disciplined manner on the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday.

The daily life was partially paralyzed in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir, including this picturesque lake-district of Mirpur.

The lockdown clamped the district to disband the daily life for the sake of overcoming the spread of the epidemic.

The streets continued giving deserted look as the shops, shopping malls and major business centers remained closed except only the medical stores, milk, vegetables and fruits shops and petrol pumps.

All kinds of inter-city, inter-district and inter-provincial transport was halted to and from Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir during the lock-down.

All universities, schools and colleges were already closed, besides closure of offices of all private and public-sector departments except banks and financial institutions across AJK following the lock-down to avert threat of the spread of the virus that engulfed entire district leaving the fatality of over 200 persons so far since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The district administration had announced imposition of the lock down throughout the district till May 16 without any break to combat the pandemic that had already threatened major parts of the world including Pakistan and AJK.

National and regional Newspapers could not reach their respective destinations in the lock-downed district holding the country's largest reservoir of Mangla dam in its lap, following the suspension of all kinds of vehicular traffic to and from the district during the lockdown slapped because of the continual rising spread of the pandemic with prime focus to overcome the virus completely.

The authorities have advised the public to participate in the funeral ceremonies in minimum numbers and last burial rituals only by the close relatives of the grieved families.

The district authorities have, meanwhile, directed the duty magistrates to initiate strict action against those involved in hoarding or profiteering during and after the lock-down period in the district.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has sought full cooperation by the masses across the Corona-riddled AJK especially the population of the most affected areas.

More Stories From Kashmir

