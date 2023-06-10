UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Raqeeb Assigned Additional Charge Of AJK Secretary Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Secretary Sports, Youth & Culture of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Muhammad Raqeeb Chaudhry on Saturday assigned an additional charge of Secretary Food of the State

According to a official notification issued by the AJK government late Friday, the AJK government took the step after the AJK Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry suspended the services of the Secretary Food Mansoor Qadir Dar allegedlyfor dereliction of duties.

