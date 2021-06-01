UrduPoint.com
Mukhtar Waza Condoles Demise Of Noted Islamic Scholar Mufti Faiz Ul Waheed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:59 PM

Mukhtar Waza condoles demise of noted islamic scholar Mufti Faiz ul Waheed

Senior Hurriyat Leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League(JKPL) Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has expressed grief and Shock over the demise of Noted Islamic Scholar Mufti Faiz ul Waheed of Jammu region,Who breathed his last in ASICOMS Jammu after being admitted there for a month

Waza in a Statement issued here on Tuesday said that,Loss of great Scholar Like Mufti faiz ul Waheed is a great loss to entire Ummah.

He Said, Despite being a Scholar Faiz ul had served 12 years in Kotbalwal Jail Jammu for accusations and Was also my Jail mate and we were lucky to receive some Important Islamic knowledge from the late scholar in Kotbalwal Jail.

Waza Further Said that Mufti Faiz-ul-Waheed born in 1966 in Dodhasan Bala in Rajouri district is accredited for being the first Islamic scholar for translating the Islamic Holy Book Quran into Gojri language,When he was Still in Detention.

The scholar has written several other booklets as well including 'Siraj-um-Muneera', 'Ahkam-e-Mayyat' and 'Namaz Kae Masayil Quran-o-Hadees Ki Roshni Mei'.

The acclaimed scholar an authority in Fiqh � Islamic Jurisprudence (Sharia Law) � in the city of Jammu is also patron of an Islamic seminary Madrassa Markaz Maarif Ul Quran in Medina Hill, Bhatindi in Jammu,Said Waza.

Waza Prayed for the higher standards in Jannah for Mufti Sb and has expressed sympathy and heart felt condolences with the bereaved family especially with children's of Late Mufti Sb.

