UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murderous Attack On Shakeel Bakhshi In IOK Condemned

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:43 PM

Murderous attack on Shakeel Bakhshi in IOK condemned

APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi in Indian Occupied Kashmir has condemned the murderous attack on a prominent liberation leader, Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi, by unknown people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi in Indian Occupied Kashmir has condemned the murderous attack on a prominent liberation leader, Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi, by unknown people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the attack reflected the frustration and nefarious designs of Indian agencies to create confusion and division among the pro-freedom people.

He hailed the services and sacrifices of Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi and his family for the ongoing freedom struggle.

He said that such acts of cowardice could not deter the resistance leaders from pursuing their legitimate goal and could not compel them to shun their political approach for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Related Topics

India Attack Resolution Occupied Kashmir Srinagar Shakeel Family Media From

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches US ai ..

2 minutes ago

Qaeda attack kills 19 soldiers in south Yemen: sec ..

2 minutes ago

Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding ..

2 minutes ago

Cigarette smoke increases superbug's antibiotic re ..

3 minutes ago

Why older adults need regular metabolic risk scree ..

6 minutes ago

Can cherry juice improve cognitive function?

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.