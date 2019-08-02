Murderous attack on Shakeel Bakhshi in IOK condemned

APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi in Indian Occupied Kashmir has condemned the murderous attack on a prominent liberation leader, Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi, by unknown people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi in Indian Occupied Kashmir has condemned the murderous attack on a prominent liberation leader, Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi, by unknown people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the attack reflected the frustration and nefarious designs of Indian agencies to create confusion and division among the pro-freedom people.

He hailed the services and sacrifices of Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi and his family for the ongoing freedom struggle.

He said that such acts of cowardice could not deter the resistance leaders from pursuing their legitimate goal and could not compel them to shun their political approach for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.