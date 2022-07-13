UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Criticizes Indian Fascist Regime For Not Providing Basic Detainee Rights To Yasin Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Mushaal criticizes Indian fascist regime for not providing basic detainee rights to Yasin Malik

The Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Malik has criticized the Indian fascist regime for not providing basic detainee rights to jailed Jammu and Kashmir Libration Front leader Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Malik has criticized the Indian fascist regime for not providing basic detainee rights to jailed Jammu and Kashmir Libration Front leader Yasin Malik.

Mushaal Malik , who is also the wife of Yasin Malik, on Wednesday in her message asked the Indian government to provide basic rights to Jailed JKLF Leader Yasin Malik.

She also asked the Modi regime to produce Yasin Malik physically in court as he wants to cross examine the witnesses in Air Force officers case.

JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik on Wednesday demanded the court for fair trial of the cases by allowing him physically witness the court hearings, and by letting him to examine the witnesses by himself.

Mushaal said that Yasin Malik has been kept in solitary confinement and there are serious threats to his life.

If Modi regime did not meet the demands of her husband then he will start an indefinite hunger strike in the jail from 22nd July and God forbid it can risk his life as well as organs as he is already in fragile health, she warned.

She further said that facial modi regime has made all the fabricated cases against her husband to punish just he is the peaceful voice of Kashmir freedom struggle.

She also requested special court to allow physical appearance o f her husband in a case related to the kidnapping of former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Hayseed's daughter Rubaiyat.

Mushaal also requested the human Rights organisations to press India for providing basic rights to Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri leaders who are languishing in jails in different fabricated cases.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Kidnapping Jail Wife Jammu July God Mufti All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Three criminal gangs busted; bikes, mobile phones ..

Three criminal gangs busted; bikes, mobile phones and weapon recovered

1 minute ago
 UK Rail Union Calls Strike for July 27 After Rejec ..

UK Rail Union Calls Strike for July 27 After Rejecting 'Paltry' Pay Offer

1 minute ago
 Sri Lankan Prime Minister Imposes Curfew Until Thu ..

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Imposes Curfew Until Thursday Morning - Decree

1 minute ago
 Russian opposition figure Yashin placed in pre-tri ..

Russian opposition figure Yashin placed in pre-trial detention

1 minute ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

7 minutes ago
 PIA's post-Hajj-flight operation starts on Thursda ..

PIA's post-Hajj-flight operation starts on Thursday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.