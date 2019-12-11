Mushaal Malik for formulating 5 year Kashmir policy

The Government of Pakistan should consider calling an All Parties Conference on Kashmir issue and try to formulate a five-year Kashmir policy to keep this issue alive at national and international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Government of Pakistan should consider calling an All Parties Conference on Kashmir issue and try to formulate a five-year Kashmir policy to keep this issue alive at national and international forums.

This was said by Mushaal Hussein Malik, wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik while speaking as chief guest at an event here Wednesday, said a press release.

The event was organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to observe the International Human Rights Day on the theme of "Human Rights Violations in Kashmir".

She said that the incumbent government has made great efforts on Kashmir cause and added that Prime Minister should call once a week meeting on Kashmir issue where all stakeholders should be invited to conduct dialogue on this burning issue.

She said that the momentum on Kashmir issue should always be kept alive to sensitize people on the gravity of this issue.

She said that the economic prosperity of this region was linked with Kashmir issue and she appealed to the business community to use its influence to highlight this issue at every forum. She also briefed the participants about ongoing atrocities by India in Occupied Kashmir.

MNAs Ms. Syma Nadeem, Ms. Kanwal Shauzab and Senators Ms.

Seemi Ezdi and Mian Attique highlighted the efforts of the government and the Parliament to raise Kashmir issue at national and international levels. They said that Prime Minister while addressing UN General Assembly session highlighted Kashmir issue most effectively and held 70 meetings on Kashmir during his five days stay in USA.

They said that with the efforts of Pakistan, Kashmir issue was discussed for the first time in the parliaments of UK, USA, Africa and other countries.

They said that government was working to file a petition against Narindra Modi in International Court of Justice for committing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry speaking at the occasion urged upon the international community to play role for stopping the blatant human rights violations by India in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that India had scrapped the special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019 by revoking Article 370 and since then Kashmiris have been facing worst kind of human rights violations.

He said that world should raise voice against Indian atrocities in IHK and play role for grant of right of self-determination to them in accordance with the UNSC resolution.