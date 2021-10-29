UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Mallick Appreciates Australian MP For Supporting Kashmir Cause

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:25 PM

Chairperson Peace & Culture Organization, wife of Hurriyat leader Yaseen Mallick, Mushaal Hussein Mallick appreciated Australian parliamentarians for raising their voices on Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

In a meeting with the Australian Senator, she said the Australian parliamentarians have made it clear to India for complying with UNSC resolutions to resolve Kashmir issue.

During the meeting, Mushaal Mallick informed the Australian Women Senator about Indian atrocities and blatant human rights violations unleashed by Indian occupant forces in IIOJK.

Mallick mentioned that the Australian senator had promised to raise voice on Kashmir issue at all relevant foras.

