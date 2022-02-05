UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Mulick For Free And Fair Referendum In Kashmir Under UN

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Mushaal Mulick for free and fair referendum in Kashmir under UN

Chairperson, Peace and Culture and wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mulick has said that lasting peace, security and development in the region depends on peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairperson, Peace and Culture and wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mulick has said that lasting peace, security and development in the region depends on peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Give Kashmiris the right to use free and fair referendum, she added.

She said this while addressing the inaugural function of tableau, speech Kashmiri song competitions and photo exhibition on Indian atrocities among school children at Punjab Arts Council here Saturday. Mushaal Hussein Mulick said that after the illegal and unilateral measures taken by India on August 5, 2019, the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was getting worse and worse. Hundreds of Kashmiri people have been martyred as a result of inhumane military siege which has been going on for almost two and half years now, she expressed.

Mushaal Mulick further said that the relentless wave of killings by Indian occupying forces, deliberate arrests of Kashmiris and human rights defenders and refusal to handing over the bodies of martyrs to their heirs were extremely important for people around the world which was a matter of concern.

Naheed Manzoor said that the IIOJK was an internationally recognized dispute which needed early to resolve in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Indian occupying forces were indiscriminately using brutal force against Kashmiri men, women, children and the elderly persons.

Abrar Ahmad Khan, Divisional President of the All Pakistan Private School Management Association, said that the worst manifestation of tyranny in IIOJK was the destruction of streets, including the use of pellet guns and collective punishment of the population.

