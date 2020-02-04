UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mushaal Mullick Demands APC On Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:51 PM

Mushaal Mullick demands APC on Kashmir

Mushaal Hussein Mullick wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik has asked Pakistan government to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) on Kashmir and expedite diplomacy on the world forums

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik has asked Pakistan government to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) on Kashmir and expedite diplomacy on the world forums.

Speaking at a seminar on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday, she said it was time to launch an aggressive diplomatic campaign to draw world's attention towards the crimes against hapless Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), claiming if Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein, it had been ripped by the recent Indian government's decision to annex the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir seminar was organized by PUJ, PFUJ, and LPC while Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar presided the seminar.

Mushaal Mullick, in the absence of her husband Yasin Malik who has been detained by the Indian authorities in Tihar jail, has been trying to fight the case of Kashmir on domestic and international fronts.

Mushaal Mullick expressed her fear that a genocide of Kashmiris had started, adding that Jammu and Kashmir valleys were being populated with the RSS and Shiv Sena goons.

The brave spouse of the Hurriyat leader said, "It is no time for bilateralism or multilateralism between Pakistan and Indian governments on Kashmir, rather the occasion demanded for an aggressive war against the usurper".

She said, it was time to announce emergency on Kashmir by the Pakistan government, adding that one were the chances of diplomacy on Kashmir as all efforts from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Simla pact to Pervez Musharraf's four points had failed.

She said the government should deploy Global Envoys on Kashmir in order to highlight the enormity of situation in IOK, adding that all political parties should formulate a unified stance on Kashmir. She said the government must engage all UN procedures and rapporteurs on Kashmir.

"Kashmiri leadership should be part of all delegations abroad while Kashmiris would not accept anything less than right to self-determination", she demanded.

She demanded that Kashmiri freedom fighters should be awarded Pakistan's civilian awards for their sacrifices in the fight for freedom from India.

Mushaal Mullick thanked Lahore Press Club (LPC) and other journalist bodies in Pakistan for becoming her voice when her husband Yasin Malik was being brutally tortured in Tihar Jail and was under imminent threat of death. She thanked LPC President Arshad Ansari for declaring Lahore Press Club as Srinagar Press Club. "Pakistani media is a source of sustenance for me", she added.

Mushaal was accompanied by her mother Rehana Hussein Mullick and seven years old daughterRazia Sultana.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Occupied Kashmir World Pervez Musharraf Governor United Nations Punjab APC Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jail Wife Simla Jammu Srinagar Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

41 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

41 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.