Mushaal Mullick demands APC on Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik has asked Pakistan government to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) on Kashmir and expedite diplomacy on the world forums.

Speaking at a seminar on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday, she said it was time to launch an aggressive diplomatic campaign to draw world's attention towards the crimes against hapless Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), claiming if Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein, it had been ripped by the recent Indian government's decision to annex the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir seminar was organized by PUJ, PFUJ, and LPC while Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar presided the seminar.

Mushaal Mullick, in the absence of her husband Yasin Malik who has been detained by the Indian authorities in Tihar jail, has been trying to fight the case of Kashmir on domestic and international fronts.

Mushaal Mullick expressed her fear that a genocide of Kashmiris had started, adding that Jammu and Kashmir valleys were being populated with the RSS and Shiv Sena goons.

The brave spouse of the Hurriyat leader said, "It is no time for bilateralism or multilateralism between Pakistan and Indian governments on Kashmir, rather the occasion demanded for an aggressive war against the usurper".

She said, it was time to announce emergency on Kashmir by the Pakistan government, adding that one were the chances of diplomacy on Kashmir as all efforts from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Simla pact to Pervez Musharraf's four points had failed.

She said the government should deploy Global Envoys on Kashmir in order to highlight the enormity of situation in IOK, adding that all political parties should formulate a unified stance on Kashmir. She said the government must engage all UN procedures and rapporteurs on Kashmir.

"Kashmiri leadership should be part of all delegations abroad while Kashmiris would not accept anything less than right to self-determination", she demanded.

She demanded that Kashmiri freedom fighters should be awarded Pakistan's civilian awards for their sacrifices in the fight for freedom from India.

Mushaal Mullick thanked Lahore Press Club (LPC) and other journalist bodies in Pakistan for becoming her voice when her husband Yasin Malik was being brutally tortured in Tihar Jail and was under imminent threat of death. She thanked LPC President Arshad Ansari for declaring Lahore Press Club as Srinagar Press Club. "Pakistani media is a source of sustenance for me", she added.

Mushaal was accompanied by her mother Rehana Hussein Mullick and seven years old daughterRazia Sultana.