Mushaal Mullick felicitates Pakistan on Quaid Day

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, on Wednesday congratulated Pakistan on 143rd birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.She said in her video statement that Quaid-e-Azam gave two-nation theory a long time ago, and minorities in India - particularly Muslims - are immensely suffering today.Mushaal Mullick said all Pakistanis should feel proud today because they are living with peace and freedom in an independent country.

Yasin Malik's wife also wished Christmas to the Christian community which is being celebrated today.She stressed that Modi government is falling in a pit in its attempt to suppress the minorities as protests are being staged across India.

The entire world has issued a warning not to travel to India which considers itself a big market.Mushaal Mullick said India-occupied Kashmir has been suffering brutalities for 70 years and reiterated that the held Valley was never with India in the past and will never be in the future.