Mushaal Mullick pays tribute to Jammu Shuhada

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairperson Peace & Culture Organization, wife of Hurriyat leader Yaseen Mullick, Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Saturday paid tribute to Jammu Shuhada (martyrs) of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement, terming the November 6, 1947 as the darkest day in the history, she said Youm-e-Shuhada (The Martyrs' Day) was being observed across the country and globe in remembrance of those Kashmiris who were killed in the 'Jammu massacre'.

Chairman Peace & Culture paid tribute to the millions of Muslims who were brutally murdered under a conspiracy hatched by the occupant Indian forces.

The dignity of migrating women was tarnished by Indian occupant forces, she added.

She urged the International community to play their imperative role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute according to United Nation resolutions.

She said the continued brutal suppression of Kashmiri people and recent surge in killings of young Kashmiris required urgent action.

She said that Kashmiris sacrifices would bear fruit and dawn of freedom would come soon.