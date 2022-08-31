Mushaal pays tributes to Ali Gilani on his first martyrdom anniversary

Hurriyat Leader Mishal Malik Hussain on Wednesday paid tributes to great Kashmiri Leader Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Gilani on his first martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Hurriyat Leader Mishal Malik Hussain on Wednesday paid tributes to great Kashmiri Leader Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Gilani on his first martyrdom anniversary.

Mushaal Mallick who is chairperson for Peace and Culture Organization in a special short video depicted Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Gilani's struggle for the rights of Kashmiri people, said a press release issue here.

She said that Syed Ali Gilani was symbol of resistance against Indian occupation and torchbearer of Kashmiri freedom movement.

She said Syed Ali Shah Gilani spent more than a decade in Indian prisons for his unwavering stance on Kashmir and termed him a truly legendary figure in the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

Syed Ali Gilani was a staunch proponent of Kashmir's merger with Pakistan and his legacy would continue to guide and inspire the Kashmiris as well as their coming generations, she added.

The chairperson also said that Syed Ali Gilani's life long struggle for the Kashmir cause would be written in golden words of Kashmir's history and he remained passionate advocate of the valley's accession to Pakistan all along his life.

The slogan 'Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Ha' was coined by Syed Ali Gilani, she added.

She also said that Kashmiri people would observe complete shutdown in IIOJK on Gilani's first martyrdom anniversary on Thursday and a march would be held in Srinagar to pay homage to him.