UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Pays Tributes To Ali Gilani On His First Martyrdom Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Mushaal pays tributes to Ali Gilani on his first martyrdom anniversary

Hurriyat Leader Mishal Malik Hussain on Wednesday paid tributes to great Kashmiri Leader Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Gilani on his first martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Hurriyat Leader Mishal Malik Hussain on Wednesday paid tributes to great Kashmiri Leader Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Gilani on his first martyrdom anniversary.

Mushaal Mallick who is chairperson for Peace and Culture Organization in a special short video depicted Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Gilani's struggle for the rights of Kashmiri people, said a press release issue here.

She said that Syed Ali Gilani was symbol of resistance against Indian occupation and torchbearer of Kashmiri freedom movement.

She said Syed Ali Shah Gilani spent more than a decade in Indian prisons for his unwavering stance on Kashmir and termed him a truly legendary figure in the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

Syed Ali Gilani was a staunch proponent of Kashmir's merger with Pakistan and his legacy would continue to guide and inspire the Kashmiris as well as their coming generations, she added.

The chairperson also said that Syed Ali Gilani's life long struggle for the Kashmir cause would be written in golden words of Kashmir's history and he remained passionate advocate of the valley's accession to Pakistan all along his life.

The slogan 'Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Ha' was coined by Syed Ali Gilani, she added.

She also said that Kashmiri people would observe complete shutdown in IIOJK on Gilani's first martyrdom anniversary on Thursday and a march would be held in Srinagar to pay homage to him.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Guide Srinagar March Gold All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's textile industry plays crucial role in ..

Pakistan's textile industry plays crucial role in country's economy: Sanjrani

1 minute ago
 Sindh Agriculture University self help society set ..

Sindh Agriculture University self help society set up rain relief camp

1 minute ago
 Govt committed to resolve issues of missing person ..

Govt committed to resolve issues of missing persons: Law Minister

1 minute ago
 SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street ..

SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street crimes to face departmental ac ..

11 minutes ago
 208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations i ..

208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations in Punjab

11 minutes ago
 Relief activities continue in flood affected areas ..

Relief activities continue in flood affected areas of Larkana Region

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.