Mushaal Pens Letter To Modi Seeking Yasin's Immediate Release

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Mushaal pens letter to Modi seeking Yasin's immediate release

Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation urged the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release her husband Yasin Malik, languishing in the infamous Tihar jail, due to precarious health condition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation urged the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release her husband Yasin Malik, languishing in the infamous Tihar jail, due to precarious health condition.

Mushaal, in her letter to Indian Premier, demanded that the Indian government should release JKLF leader's Chairman Yasin Malik on health grounds and give him an opportunity of fair trial.

She alarmed that her husband was moving towards slow death due to government's callous attitude towards him coupled with his hunger to death strike, which entered into the night day.

She warned if anything bad happened to the voice of Kashmir freedom struggle, the Indian state would be held responsible for his murder.

Mushaal also appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan for making a strong demarche to High Commission for the Republic of India in Islamabad over the fast deteriorating health condition of Yasin Malik.

In a letter addressed to the Indian PM, Mushaal demanded her husband's immediate release from prison in view of his precarious health condition that aggravated after his decision to go on a hunger-strike on July 22.

The Indian diplomat was conveyed Pakistan's deep dismay on the Indian authorities' latest move of implicating Yasin Malik in two more bogus cases crafted around incidents that happened at least three decades ago.

Despite numerous pleas, she lamented that Yasin Malik has been denied his lawful right of personal appearance and cross-examination in the on-going trials, it added.

She said that having no legal recourse at his disposal, Yasin Malik went on a hunger strike unto death on July 22, 2022.

The Chairperson stated that the long-drawn illegal incarcerations, implication in fictitious cases, inhuman torture at the hands of the Indian occupation forces and the worst forms of political victimization, have already had a cumulative grave impact on the physical, mental and emotional well-being of Yasin Malik.

"Alarmingly, the ongoing hunger-strike has made the situation so grievous that owing to an acute threat to his life, he has now been put on intravenous fluids," she added.

Keeping in view Yasin Malik's sharply deteriorating health indicators, Mushaal urged the government of India to provide him urgent medical care, immediately release him from the prison, cancel his fallacious conviction under fictitious charges and withdraw all other fabricated cases that have been mischievously spun around him.

