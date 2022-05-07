UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Rejects Delimitation Commission's Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Mushaal rejects Delimitation Commission's report

Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick made it clear that the final report of so-called Delimitation Commission aimed at disenfranchising and disempowering the Muslim majority population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not be accepted at any cost

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick made it clear that the final report of so-called Delimitation Commission aimed at disenfranchising and disempowering the Muslim majority population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not be accepted at any cost.

Mushaal, who is wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik in a statement said that India wanted to lend 'legitimacy' to its illegal actions of August 5, 2019 through such farcical exercise.

According to report, the Delimitation Commission has notified the new boundaries, Names and number of seats for the puppet constituent assembly of the IIOJK.

She said that under the garb of so-called delimitation, the representation of Muslims in the re-designated Constituencies had been reduced to their disadvantage by notorious Narendra Modi government.

She said that the process of disempowerment and disenfranchisement motion continued with full velocity, adding that the report was entirely being contrary to political aspirations, legal ethics, geographic and topographic considerations.

Mushaal revealed that it was an attempt to further disempower, marginalise and divide the people of the occupied territory; however she vowed that brave people of the valley would resist all the nefarious designs of the occupied authorizes.

The chairperson lamented that the UN bodies and the so-called human right organizations remained tight-lipped over the violation of rising human right violations and international laws by the Indian government.

She demanded that the world should take notice of this illegal and unlawful move of bringing about any demographic changes in the scenic valley, and let the Kashmiri people determine their own future through a free and fair plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

However, the Hurriyat leader vowed that Kashmiri people would protect and safeguard the territorial boundaries of the occupied valley through their blood and would not let the occupied forces to usurp an inch of the valley.

Related Topics

Assembly India World United Nations Narendra Modi Wife Jammu August 2019 Muslim All Government Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts price ..

Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts prices

3 minutes ago
 Chinese train maker to produce new-energy light ra ..

Chinese train maker to produce new-energy light rail trains for Argentina's Juju ..

3 minutes ago
 Almost all PTDC hotels in KP booked to full capaci ..

Almost all PTDC hotels in KP booked to full capacity

4 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Saturday

4 minutes ago
 Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosi ..

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosions at Border With Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical di ..

Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical discussions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.