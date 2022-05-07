(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick made it clear that the final report of so-called Delimitation Commission aimed at disenfranchising and disempowering the Muslim majority population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not be accepted at any cost

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick made it clear that the final report of so-called Delimitation Commission aimed at disenfranchising and disempowering the Muslim majority population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not be accepted at any cost.

Mushaal, who is wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik in a statement said that India wanted to lend 'legitimacy' to its illegal actions of August 5, 2019 through such farcical exercise.

According to report, the Delimitation Commission has notified the new boundaries, Names and number of seats for the puppet constituent assembly of the IIOJK.

She said that under the garb of so-called delimitation, the representation of Muslims in the re-designated Constituencies had been reduced to their disadvantage by notorious Narendra Modi government.

She said that the process of disempowerment and disenfranchisement motion continued with full velocity, adding that the report was entirely being contrary to political aspirations, legal ethics, geographic and topographic considerations.

Mushaal revealed that it was an attempt to further disempower, marginalise and divide the people of the occupied territory; however she vowed that brave people of the valley would resist all the nefarious designs of the occupied authorizes.

The chairperson lamented that the UN bodies and the so-called human right organizations remained tight-lipped over the violation of rising human right violations and international laws by the Indian government.

She demanded that the world should take notice of this illegal and unlawful move of bringing about any demographic changes in the scenic valley, and let the Kashmiri people determine their own future through a free and fair plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

However, the Hurriyat leader vowed that Kashmiri people would protect and safeguard the territorial boundaries of the occupied valley through their blood and would not let the occupied forces to usurp an inch of the valley.