UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Seeks UN Intervention To Prevent Yasin's Conviction In Fake Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Mushaal seeks UN intervention to prevent Yasin's conviction in fake cases

Senior Hurriyat leader Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Saturday urged the United Nations to prevent conviction of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik in fabricated and fictitious cases by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Saturday urged the United Nations to prevent conviction of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik in fabricated and fictitious cases by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government.

Addressing a joint press conference with Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mushaal said that the international community, the UN bodies and human rights organizations should wake up from their deep slumber as Indian authorities were bent upon convicting her husband in the fake cases on May 25.

Mushaal, who is also Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization said that Yasin was subjected to constant physical and mental torture in the notorious Tihar Jail, where he suffered from a brain haemorrhage.

The Hurriyat leader stated that Yasin was severely ill yet he was not given proper medical treatment which deteriorated his health conditions to the extent that she could not recognize him in the video.

"Even international basic rights guaranteed for prisoners are not given to Yasin Malik," she said.

Mushaal went on to say that the senior Hurriyat leader had been kept in solitary confinement and nobody, not even his family members, were allowed to meet him.

She claimed that Indian authorities had crossed all limits of barbarism and fascism as they not only denied the Kashmiri leader of his legal right to fair trial but also deprived him of counsellor access.

She said that denying Yasin the right to a fair trial was an open violation of the international law and human rights but the world at large observed criminal silence in this regard.

She urged the international community to take notice of India's blatant violations of international law and human rights protocols and declare Yasin a 'protected personality'.

Yasin's spouse demanded of the Pakistani government to declare the Kashmiri freedom fighter a prisoner of consciousness and lead a global campaign against Malik's conviction in fabricated cases by the Indian courts.

She requested the government of Pakistan to play active role in getting her and her daughter access to Yasin Malik.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Prisoner Information Minister Jail Maryam Aurangzeb Jammu Lead May Criminals Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Football: South African Premiership results

Football: South African Premiership results

1 minute ago
 No-confidence motion against Bizenjo, not in inter ..

No-confidence motion against Bizenjo, not in interest of province: Mir Asadullah ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister directs for steps to stop fire erup ..

Prime Minister directs for steps to stop fire eruptions

1 minute ago
 PML-N preparing for next general elections: Minist ..

PML-N preparing for next general elections: Minister

1 minute ago
 Selection board for posts of prof, lecturers held ..

Selection board for posts of prof, lecturers held at Islamia University of Bahaw ..

6 minutes ago
 Tiger fades to last at rain-hit Southern Hills

Tiger fades to last at rain-hit Southern Hills

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.