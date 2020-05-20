UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

Mushaal slams `bloodthirsty` Modi for Kashmiris' massacre

Mushaal Hussein Malik, wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik and Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organization (PCO) lashed out at the 'bloodthirsty' Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who she said was committing war crimes by massacring Kashmiri people in the occupied valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Mushaal Hussein Malik, wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik and Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organization (PCO) lashed out at the 'bloodthirsty' Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who she said was committing war crimes by massacring Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

She said that Indian barbaric forces were genociding the innocent Kashmirs in the garb of coronavirus, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Chairperson said that two more Kashmiris were martyred in false flag operations in the occupied valley. The Indian forces have also destroyed fifteen houses of Kashmirs, she added.

Mushaal Malik also said that Indian forces not only martyred Kashimiris but also weakened them financially by destroying their businesses.

She said that Indian brutal forces were committing the war crimes by martyring Kashmiris in the guise of coronavirus.

She also recalled that uncivilized forces were also looting valuables including jewelries from the houses of Kashmiris during raids. She expressed her announce over the continued silence of the UN and other human rights organizations despite the rising atrocities and human violations by Indian forces in the valley.

Mushaal Malik demanded that the world powers, UN and human right organizations should force the Indian government to stop the ongoing barbarism and ensure implementation of the UN resolutions forthwith.

