Mushaal Urges Kashmir To Observe 24 April Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick Thursday urged the Kashmiri people to observe April 24 a black day when notorious Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal, the wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik said that Modi is visiting the occupied valley to hold meetings with representatives of Kashmiri Pundit Community to express his sympathy with them after the release of the propaganda file 'The Kashmir Files', said a press release.

She said that in the propaganda film is about exodus of Kashmiri Pundits from IIOJK, which is being portrayed as Hindu Pundits genocide by Muslims.

Mushaal warned that the fascist premier's visit will be focusing on permanent settlement of Kashmiri Pundit in IIOJK to change the demography of the valley in sheer violation of international law.

She said that the brutal forces unleashed a fresh war of terrorism ahead of the scheduled visit of Modi, as the IIOJK continued to bleed due to Indian barbarism.

The hurriyat leader lamented that India has been denying Kashmir's right to self-determination for 75 years and now it is utilizing all energies to change religious composition of Kashmir to convert Kashmir a Muslim majority into minority region.

The chairperson went on to say that unfortunately the world powers and human right organisations are will-aware of the worst human crisis in the valley but observed criminal silence.

She said that every Kashmiris' life is at the mercy of brutal Indian troops, as 16 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian troops during the previous month of March.

Mushaal shared that a total of 95,995 Kashmiris including over 7,000 in fake encounters and custody have been killed in IIOJK since 1989.

"Every day killings won't make Kashmiris relent in their pursuit of freedom," she vowed and added how long Kashmiris would be relentlessly killed by brutal Indian troops.

She raised question that hasn't time come for the world to take notice of Modi regime's brutalities in IIOJK.

The hurriyat leader demanded that world must come forward to stop India's brutal campaign of repression in IIOJK and ensure the just resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC agreed resoltusions.

