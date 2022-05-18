Mushaal urges World powers, UN bodies to raise voice for JKLF Chief save release

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, has feared that Yasin is next in line to be judicially murdered because he is lion of nation and symbol of Kashmir freedom resistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, has feared that Yasin is next in line to be judicially murdered because he is lion of nation and symbol of Kashmir freedom resistance.

Speaking at a protest demonstration here on Wednesday against the unilateral decision of Indian courts to execute Yasin Malik, she said that India wanted to kill him because he always preferred death instead of living a disgraceful life under Indian subjugation.

The protest demonstration was attended by politicians, civil society activists, lawyers and people from different walk of life to give a clear message to the world that Kashmiris are not alone in this fight to break the shackles of Indian slavery.

Mushaal, who is also Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, said Indian court pleaded Yasin guilty in a concocted and politically motivated case filed by NIA as an act of political vendetta because he refused to accept Indian subjugation.

The chairperson lamented that death trial against her husband continued as Kashmiris concerned that he might be hanged or imprisoned for life as the courts would announce its decision against him today (Thursday).

She said that fascist Modi government wanted to crush millions of Kashmiris' sacrifices as Modi is planning to hang him as was done in case of Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru or could give him life imprisonment.

"Yasin Malik is battling for life in Indian jail who sacrificed everything for the just Kashmir freedom struggle, as he was never allowed of fair and free trial," she added.

Therefore, she demanded that the international community, Human right organizations and UN bodies should raise voice against the unjust, inhuman, immoral and undemocratic attitude of the Indian government and Indian judicial terrorism.

The hurriyat leader went on to say that the trial is part of a "political vendetta" against the veteran Kashmiri leader being carried out at the behest of the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva regime because he is being punished by New Delhi for refusing to toe its line on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Indian snatched everything from Yasin, his childhood, youth, happiness, peace, wife, daughter, mother, sister, beloved followers, health but they can never kill him because his second name was revolution which is immortal," she maintained.

Mushaal vowed that the spirit of liberation cannot be suppressed by cruel tactics like trials, executions, torture and imprisonment.

She said that Yasin is torch-bearer of right to self-determination and would take the mission to its logical conclusion at all costs.

However, she urged Pakistani nation and the conscious voices of the world to wake up and raise voice at all fora to avert the expected bloodiest judicial murder of her husband and ensure release of iconic Kashmir leader from Indian jail.

She said that freedom struggle of Kashmir entered into a decisive phase; hence the brutal authorities resorted to such criminal act to silent the most powerful Kashmiri voice to deter people of the valley.

However, Mushaal conveyed that keeping Yasin in prison is never going to work for the Indian occupation forces because he is in the heart of every Kashmiri and the struggle for Kashmir will continue until make the dream of right to self-determination a reality.

Mushaal demanded the international community, UN bodies and so-called human right activities to play role to end the apartheid in Kashmir and let Kashmiri people decide their own future.