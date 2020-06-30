UrduPoint.com
Muslim Identity Of Jammu & Kashmir Under Serious Threat: Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

Muslim identity of Jammu & Kashmir under serious threat: Report



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, with the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir as well protection of citizenship rights to its people, the RSS inspired fascist BJP government in India has started distributing domiciles of the disputed territory among outsiders, lavishly.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the distribution of domicile certificates of Jammu and Kashmir among Indian citizens is aimed at changing the Muslims majority status of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

The report suggests the centuries-old Muslim identity of the occupied Kashmir is under a constant threat as the followers of Hindutva, a Hindu supremacy ideology, want to convert Kashmir into a Hindu state.

The abrogation of Article 370 and the introduction of new domicile law is a direct attack on Kashmir's demography, it added.

The report cited the findings of international human rights organizations and said that New Delhi was planning a large-scale massacre in the occupied territory to eliminate its predominant Muslim character. The KMS report said that the Indian government had already changed Muslim-names of cities and places in the territory.

The report further says that the elimination of Kashmiri youth through massacres during the so-called cordon and search operations and the ongoing double lockdown in the occupied territory are also meant to serve the same sinful purpose of the Modi government.

At the same time, the report argues, India wants to affect a future plebiscite in the UN-designated disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

