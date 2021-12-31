UrduPoint.com

Muslim Majority Status Of IIOJK Under Serious Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 05:09 PM

Muslim majority status of IIOJK under serious threat

The Muslim majority status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is under serious threat owing to fascist Modi-led Indian government's Hindutva policies being implemented in the territory one after another

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Muslim majority status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is under serious threat owing to fascist Modi-led Indian government's Hindutva policies being implemented in the territory one after another.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Friday said that introducing new domicile law, transferring more land to occupational troops, re-drawing assembly constituencies, and allotting land to Hindutva-backed business tycoons were all meant to change the demographic composition in IIOJK. The real motive behind revocation of Article 370 was to settle non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory, it maintained.

The report said that the Kashmiri people must resist India's plans to change demography of the territory as the Indian nefarious design is also a flagrant violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir. It said that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has also urged the people of IIOJK to lodge forceful protest against Modi's assault on IIOJK's demography.

The report further said, that delimitation of assembly Constituencies is also meant to give more seats to Hindu majority Jammu region to install a Hindu Chief Minister in the territory.

It said, new domicile law for the occupied territory is a reflection of Israeli settler colonial project and opening IIOJK to Indian business companies is aimed at snatching the Kashmiris' land and identity. It lamented that the Kashmiris were deprived of jobs and other opportunities in their own land as Modi is follower of a Hindu-supremacy ideology.

The report said, the Kashmiri people will never allow BJP-RSS to snatch away their identity, urging the international community to take notice of Modi's sinister plans in IIOJK and stop India from altering demography of the territory.

Related Topics

Assembly India Protest Chief Minister United Nations Business Hurriyat Conference Jammu Muslim Media All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

18 minutes ago
 France to Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers on ..

France to Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers on New Year Night - Interior Mini ..

15 seconds ago
 Trade between China and other RCEP members nears 1 ..

Trade between China and other RCEP members nears 11 tln yuan in first 11 months

19 seconds ago
 Free veterinary treatment camp organized by IUB

Free veterinary treatment camp organized by IUB

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner for expediting corona vaccination cam ..

Commissioner for expediting corona vaccination campaign

9 minutes ago
 WHO warns of "tsunami of cases" from Omicron, Delt ..

WHO warns of "tsunami of cases" from Omicron, Delta

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.