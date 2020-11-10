Muslims, Dalits , Sikhs pay tributes to Jammu martyrs

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muslims, Dalits and Sikhs paid glowing tributes to Jammu martyrs who were ruthlessly butchered by the communal forces of Maharaja in Jammu in the first week of November in 1947

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muslims, Dalits and Sikhs paid glowing tributes to Jammu martyrs who were ruthlessly butchered by the communal forces of Maharaja in Jammu in the first week of November in 1947.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) in collaboration with several Dalit and Sikh Organizations organized a function to eulogize the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Noted lawyer and social activist Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed was the chief guest while JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem presided over the event.

Speaking on the Occasion, Mir Shahid Saleem said massacre of Jammu Muslims in 1947 was one of the worst examples of planned and state sponsored ethnic cleansing, when tens of thousands Muslims were butchered and driven away from their homes.

Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed asked how we can forget our bloody history when thousands of our innocent ancestors were killed in cold blood.

He said the communal forces once again are hell Bent on repeating 1947 saga in Jammu.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion Included Pushpa Dogra, Advocate Vishal Kumar, Satish Vidrohi, Jasarat Khan, Makhan Singh, Ranjit Singh, PR Thapa, Shabbir Ganai and others.