Muslims Share Grief Of Woman Pandit Death With Family In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:18 PM

Muslim neighbours shared the grief and sorrow of a Pandit family after the death of an elderly Pandit lady in Ajas area of Bandipora district, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Muslim neighbours shared the grief and sorrow of a Pandit family after the death of an elderly Pandit lady in Ajas area of Bandipora district, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The 90-year-old Pandit woman identified as Rattan Rani Bhat breathed her last on Thursday evening at her native village of Bandipora. A large number of Muslims visited the house to express sympathies with the family, Kashmir Media service reported.

Expressing gratitude to his Muslim brethren, the son of the deceased woman told media that he is humbled to see the love and affection of his neighbours. He further added that it is not only in Bandipora that Muslims share the grief of their Pandit brothers but across Kashmir Muslims support, assist and share happiness and grief with Pandits.

The help and humbleness from Muslim brethren has shown the real essence of humanity that cannot be expressed in few words, but we are very thankful to our people who always stood by us, said a local Pandit.

Notably Rattan Rani was cremated on Friday in presence of Muslims, after which scores of people visited the house of deceased lady to share their grief and sorrow.

"We were one and shared a great camaraderie. Our families used to visit each other, eat together and we always remained together in happiness and sorrow. We lost a friend, well-wisher and a noble soul and the entire area is saddened by her death," Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Ajas said.

