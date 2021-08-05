Muslims stand with Kashmiris against Indian oppression: Haleem Adil

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that the Muslims living across the world stand shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that the Muslims living across the world stand shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

He said that the world has lashed out at Indian Premier Narendra Modi for the unjust and illegal revocation of IIOK's special status.

In his video message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, he said that a period of two years has gone by today to the terrorism of Modi.

Haleem siad that Kashmiris and Muslims around the world are protesting against the Indian subjugation of IIOK.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would help IIOK brothers to get rid of Indian oppression.