UrduPoint.com

Muslims Stand With Kashmiris Against Indian Oppression: Haleem Adil

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:49 PM

Muslims stand with Kashmiris against Indian oppression: Haleem Adil

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that the Muslims living across the world stand shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that the Muslims living across the world stand shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

He said that the world has lashed out at Indian Premier Narendra Modi for the unjust and illegal revocation of IIOK's special status.

In his video message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, he said that a period of two years has gone by today to the terrorism of Modi.

Haleem siad that Kashmiris and Muslims around the world are protesting against the Indian subjugation of IIOK.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would help IIOK brothers to get rid of Indian oppression.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Muslim Opposition

Recent Stories

Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games organising com ..

Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games organising committee launches logo

5 minutes ago
 Kashmir Premier League: Organizers will use LED Fl ..

Kashmir Premier League: Organizers will use LED Flex technology, HD cameras for ..

9 minutes ago
 Belarusian-Russian West-2021 Drills Purely Defensi ..

Belarusian-Russian West-2021 Drills Purely Defensive - Belarusian Defense Minist ..

4 seconds ago
 Kashmir Exploitation Day" observes in GB

Kashmir Exploitation Day" observes in GB

8 seconds ago
 Mills heading to Brooklyn - Spurs coach Popovich

Mills heading to Brooklyn - Spurs coach Popovich

9 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end lower on 5th Aug, 2021

Hong Kong stocks end lower on 5th Aug, 2021

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.