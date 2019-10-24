MUST celebrates 72nd Founding anniversary of AJK Govt.

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : The 72nd Founding Anniversary of AJK government was celebrated at Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here on Thursday.

A special flag hoisting ceremony was held on this occasion at the city campus of the MUST. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habib ur Rehman hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest VC Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman urged upon the free world to help the people of the Indian-held part of the state seeking liberation from the Indian clutches and afford them opportunity to decide their future in line with the U.N resolutions on Kashmir.

He also highlighted the chapters of the history which make the state of Jammu & Kashmir an invincible part of Pakistan through historical, geographical, religious territorial and all other natural links.

Addressing the ceremony speakers Registrar of the varsity Prof. Muhammad Waris Jirall, Dean Engineering Dr. Anwar Khataab said that it is the day of renewal of the pledge to give a new vigor, by every one dwelling in AJK.

They recalled that the Kashmiris were continuing their indigenous and historic struggle for freedom in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the liberation of the motherland from the long Indian subjugation.

They called upon United Nations to fulfill its due obligations and global promise without any further delay paving a way for the early solution of the long standing core issue of Kashmir in an amicable way through the result oriented composite dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Through various other similar ceremonies held in different parts of Mirpur division, Kashmiris apprised the world that they will continue their ongoing struggle for freedom till the atrocities being committed on the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces are brought to a permanent end.

They reiterated that the true spirit of the establishment of Azad Jammu Kashmir will be achieved with a pledge to make the area prosperous but also get their brethren in occupied Jammu Kashmir freed from the Indian tyrannical rule.

Earlier the day dawned with special prayers for the early liberation of Indian held Jammu and Kashmir, speedy progress and prosperity of Azad Jammu Kashmir and for the stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who had linked their destiny with it, the day they initiated their voice against the Indian-backed dogra regime several decades ago.