MUST University Ranks First In AJK In UI GreenMetric World Rankings 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

The Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Monday achieved notable recognition in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2024, securing the top position in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and ranking 66th in Pakistan

According to Mr Hafeez from MUST’s media wing, the university is the only institution in AJ&K to receive such a prestigious ranking, placing 692nd in Asia and 1213th globally.

This ranking reflects MUST's strong academic reputation both nationally and internationally.

The UI GreenMetric World University Rankings evaluate universities based on their sustainability performance, considering factors like campus infrastructure, energy initiatives, waste management water conservation, transportation and education on sustainability.

Mr Hafeez noted that this achievement highlights MUST's commitment to advancing sustainability and impactful research.

Vice Chancellor Brig (Retd) Prof. Dr Muhammad Younus Javed expressed pride in the university's accomplishments, crediting the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and its Director, Prof. Engr Dr Khuram Pervez Amber along with Dr Abdul Jabbar who led efforts for the ranking.

The Vice Chancellor acknowledged the hard work of committee heads and members, emphasizing that this recognition underscores MUST's dedication to sustainability and motivates the university to continue pursuing excellence.

He stated that the university's initiatives to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainability education have gained global recognition.

Brig. (Retd) Younis Javed concluded by congratulating all employees and students of MUST for this significant achievement, reinforcing the university’s role as a leader in sustainability and research in AJ&K.

