MUST University Ranks First In AJK In UI GreenMetric World Rankings 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
The Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Monday achieved notable recognition in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2024, securing the top position in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and ranking 66th in Pakistan
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Dec, 2024) The Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Monday achieved notable recognition in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2024, securing the top position in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and ranking 66th in Pakistan.
According to Mr Hafeez from MUST’s media wing, the university is the only institution in AJ&K to receive such a prestigious ranking, placing 692nd in Asia and 1213th globally.
This ranking reflects MUST's strong academic reputation both nationally and internationally.
The UI GreenMetric World University Rankings evaluate universities based on their sustainability performance, considering factors like campus infrastructure, energy initiatives, waste management water conservation, transportation and education on sustainability.
Mr Hafeez noted that this achievement highlights MUST's commitment to advancing sustainability and impactful research.
Vice Chancellor Brig (Retd) Prof. Dr Muhammad Younus Javed expressed pride in the university's accomplishments, crediting the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and its Director, Prof. Engr Dr Khuram Pervez Amber along with Dr Abdul Jabbar who led efforts for the ranking.
The Vice Chancellor acknowledged the hard work of committee heads and members, emphasizing that this recognition underscores MUST's dedication to sustainability and motivates the university to continue pursuing excellence.
He stated that the university's initiatives to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainability education have gained global recognition.
Brig. (Retd) Younis Javed concluded by congratulating all employees and students of MUST for this significant achievement, reinforcing the university’s role as a leader in sustainability and research in AJ&K.
Recent Stories
2 bills, including Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, introduced in NA
CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to girl students
Action taken against illegal allotments; Pirzada told NA
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism
Challengers win super over thriller against stars
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad
Vocational training announces admissions in different courses
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
MUST University ranks first in AJK in UI GreenMetric world rankings 20245 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rights abuses in IIOJK3 days ago
-
At least 200 lawbreakers rounded up in drive3 days ago
-
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule for success4 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq assures all possible resources to ..6 days ago
-
Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK10 days ago
-
Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Southern Mirpur11 days ago
-
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC11 days ago
-
Life partially paralysis in AJK on call for immediate withdrawal of AJK Presidential Ordinance11 days ago
-
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say12 days ago
-
Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM12 days ago
-
AJK business community seeks immediate formation of JIT to ensure survival of industrial sector in S ..12 days ago