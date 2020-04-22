UrduPoint.com
Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Syed Amin Ul Haque Sworn-in As Federal Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:18 PM

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Syed Amin ul Haque sworn-in as federal minister

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Member of National Assembly Syed Amin ul Haque took oath as federal minister here on Wednesda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Member of National Assembly Syed Amin ul Haque took oath as Federal minister here on Wednesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath of office to the new minister at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a President Office statement said issued here.

Syed Amin ul Haque, the MNA from NA251 Karachi, is also the Member Rabita Committee of MQM Pakistan.

